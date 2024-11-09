Leeds United team news is in for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of QPR.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made three changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday afternoon’s Championship visit of QPR with a late blow alteration and dual attacking swap.

News broke on Saturday morning that Whites left back Junior Firpo had been hit with a three-game ban by the FA following a headbutt on Millwall player Danny McNamara in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss at The Den.

The incident in the 95th minute was missed by match officials but picked up on camera and Firpo now begins an immediate three-game suspension.

The left back had only just returned from a one-game ban for amassing five yellow cards and his place in the team is again taken by Sam Byram who also deputised for Firpo during his suspension for the goalless draw at Bristol City.

Farke, though, has also made two more attacking changes to his side as Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph both come into the XI for Dan James and Joel Piroe who both drop to the bench.

Largie Ramazani (ankle), captain Ethan Ampadu (knee) and Ilia Gruev (knee) had already been confirmed as out injured whilst doubts surrounded Joe Gelhardt who has missed United’s last two games following a knock to his hip in training.

Gelhardt is still missing, joining Ramazani, Ampadu, Gruev and the banned Firpo in being out. Youngster Sam Chambers takes the place of the suspended Firpo on the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Tanaka, Rothwell, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Joseph. Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Chambers, James, Bamford, Piroe.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Field, Ashby; Varane, Morgan; Saito, Smyth, Andersen, Celar. Subs: Shepperd, Morrison, Santos, Aoraha, Dixon-Bonner, Madsen, Kolli, Bennie, Lloyd.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.