One of Leeds United’s most in-form stars has attracted praise from a former White after his performance on Saturday.

Summerville scored twice to turn the table, and Leeds have moved into the top three as a result, with Farke also picking up some bragging rights having previously won two promotions with the Canaries. The Whites are gaining confidence by the week, and Summerville has been key to their form so far this season.

The Dutchman, who impressed in the Premier League last season, has scored four times, assisting twice in 10 appearances so far this term, and he offers much more than just goals and assists.

The 21-year-old has looked electric from the get-go this season, and it’s clear he is going to be key to any promotion hopes this season. Farke said of the winger after the game: “I got the feeling there was something in him today. He was on it, that was my gut feeling. He looked sharp in training. After 60 minutes it was clear I wanted to leave him on the pitch. With the tactical chances I wanted to still have him on the pitch with his capability to play the final pass and beat players in one v one situations.

“Crysencio is a baller, it’s a joy to watch him. When you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it’s heart warming. We always speak with him about wanting him to improve his effectiveness, we need goals, assists, end product. This is the final step for him to find his next step in his career. If he delivers like this, he’s on a really good path with goals and assists but he has to keep going. Today he deserves all the praise.”