Crysencio Summerville highlights Leeds United options and assesses Whites' attack

Leeds fell 2-0 behind upon Saturday’s return to Championship action at Norwich City but a Summerville brace which followed a Shane Duffy own goal turned the match on its head as the Whites left with a 3-2 victory. Speaking post match to LUTV, Summerville was quizzed about United’s attacking prowess, upon which the winger highlighted clear improvement and a range of options within Farke’s squad.

"I think our attack improved a lot,” said the 21-year-old Dutchman . "We have got many players who can create something, many players who can score so I think we are really good upfront now."

Reflecting on boss Farke’s half-time message – at which point his side were 2-0 down – Summerville revealed: “The coach said we have to keep going because he said ‘this is football, if you don't score, the other team is going to do it for you’. We were in a good run because we played very well but I think we were then more focused and there is where the goals came."