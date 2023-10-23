Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Crysencio Summerville highlights Leeds United options and assesses Whites' attack

Thriving winger Crysencio Summerville has hailed a particular Leeds United improvement and highlighted the range of options within Daniel Farke’s side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds fell 2-0 behind upon Saturday’s return to Championship action at Norwich City but a Summerville brace which followed a Shane Duffy own goal turned the match on its head as the Whites left with a 3-2 victory. Speaking post match to LUTV, Summerville was quizzed about United’s attacking prowess, upon which the winger highlighted clear improvement and a range of options within Farke’s squad.

"I think our attack improved a lot,” said the 21-year-old Dutchman. "We have got many players who can create something, many players who can score so I think we are really good upfront now."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on boss Farke’s half-time message – at which point his side were 2-0 down – Summerville revealed: “The coach said we have to keep going because he said ‘this is football, if you don't score, the other team is going to do it for you’. We were in a good run because we played very well but I think we were then more focused and there is where the goals came."

Related topics:Crysencio SummervilleDaniel FarkeDutchmanShane DuffyNorwich City