Robin Koch's surgery has been completed and he will return to Leeds United next week

Koch underwent surgery to remove a small injury in the pubic bone this week and will shortly be flying back to Leeds, according to German newspaper BILD.

The Whites defender has missed six Premier League games to the injury since he last appeared in the opening game of the season, when Leeds lost 5-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The injury also meant that Koch was unavailable for international duty, which meant he missed out on the chance to face up against ex-Whites teammate Gjanni Alioski as Germany beat North Macedonia 4-0 last week.

But now with the assistance of Dr William Meyers, who completed this surgery earlier this week at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old can begin the journey back to match fitness.

