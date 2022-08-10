Robin Koch laments exit of ‘one of the best’ but makes confident Leeds United prediction

That’s the belief of Robin Koch as United commence their Premier League campaign without the services of the talented Brazilian.
Fans of Rennes, from whom Leeds signed ‘Rapha’, were close to outrage when United nabbed their star player for a fee in the region of £17m.
The Elland Road faithful quickly understood why – the winger became a key impetus for the Whites attack with his imaginative play and eye-catching, skilful flair.
But supporters did not begrudge the exit of the attacker who, after offering two seasons of entertainment and helping to preserve United’s top flight status, departed for Barcelona this summer.
His team-mates, too, recognise the privilege of having him in LS11.
“Rapha is one of the best footballers I've played with,” said Koch.
"He will play an important role at Barcelona. He's a super boy whose dream was to continue the Brazilian era at Barca.”
The former Whites winger’s exit became one of the transfer sagas of the summer as the Spanish Giants struggled to stump up the cash needed to secure his signature.
Raphinha held firm, resisting a significant offer from Leeds’ Premier League rival Chelsea to fulfil his dream of following in the footsteps of his childhood hero Ronaldinho.
Now installed on Spain’s east coast, his absence is keenly felt in West Yorkshire – but Koch is confident that Jesse Marsch’s side can adapt.
"Of course, such a type of player is missing,” Koch said.
"But I am sure that we will compensate for that.
"We have a lot of quality in the squad and we've got top newcomers.”
The Whites have added a whopping eight players to their squad this transfer window – including attacking reinforcements Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra.
But for now, the wait for a talent like Raphinha goes on.