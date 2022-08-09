@SmilerLUFC: He's a mountain of a man!

@Bielsaball28: How tall is he. Man's a giant.

@ConLUFC93: Have we actually verified this isn't Jay Roy Grot in disguise? Guy’s a tank.

@LUFC_LUFC: He’s massive.

@Leedsbuff: He’s huge.

@BethGabriel_: Plenty tall enough I reckon.

Leeds United goalkeeper Joel Robles.

@Diddlysquatv3: Big lad isn’t he. Good luck Joel! Welcome to Leeds. You’ll love it! MOT.

@dzialowskimatt: Big old lad ain’t he!

@Greg_reg: He’s a big un.

@GrahamLeeds: He will be able to block that goal with his foot.

Real Betis' Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles gestures during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter-final second leg football match between Real Betis and RCD Espanyol at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla on January 30, 2019. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

@TurboPessimist: An absolute beast.

@James_Rodgers1: Wow he is tall…

@JackBru89871803: 6ft6 of pure talent.

@Mttchlk: Worth his weight in Rubles.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

@MellyMaestro: Pleased to have some back ups and obviously is aware of why he’s here. The goalkeeping unit seem pretty close knit so he should fit in well!

@UnitedLeeds_1: Better than Kiko Casilla.

@Andrewmudge: Welcome lad, get your head down, with our injury luck you'll get your chance.

@RWbielsa: It seems like he understands what he has been brought in for, which is great to see. Massive respect to him for coming in to help Meslier & Klaesson.

@Sinixsterra: Already better than De Gea.

@Mattthirtynine: Making lots of good decisions this summer and this is another one!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Joel Robles of Everton reacts during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Everton FC and Atalanta at Goodison Park on November 23, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

@Kershaw444: Good attitude, good cover for the team, welcome to the club.

@DavidGoldstone1: This is a cracking signing. Far too much reliance on Meslier.

@Analytic_footy: Leeds United sensible summer continues.

@SeanIrelan123: Tidy signing.

@Nothingbutlufc: Very good 2nd choice keeper. Should help the Iceman a lot.

@Harteandsoul: One of those signings that you can't find much wrong with. Got a while left in him, has plenty of experience, won't mind being back-up & should be able to step up when needed. Happy days.

@WhitesHearts: He knows what he’s been brought in for which is good, decent backup who can mentor our young lads.

@Jackbunclark: Great signing, will push Illan Meslier for the number one spot and is well proven.

@MrROSSii1990: Can he do a job at left back?

@LucasSkelton7: Smart signing that, well done Victor.

@Lufc1919MOT93: Good signing, welcome to Leeds – now a left back please, then a striker.

@MGLUFC: Good but should have happened 18 months ago.

@KarenSearle12: Free transfer… good call... now dig deep into them pockets and get us a world-class striker and left-back.

@Kevtrav93: We’ve made some very solid signings this window, just a striker now and I’m happy.

@RealLordGreen: Really smart signing this. Now sign a left back.

@LUFCzxch: Play him at left back.