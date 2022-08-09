@SmilerLUFC: He's a mountain of a man!
@Bielsaball28: How tall is he. Man's a giant.
@ConLUFC93: Have we actually verified this isn't Jay Roy Grot in disguise? Guy’s a tank.
@LUFC_LUFC: He’s massive.
@Leedsbuff: He’s huge.
@BethGabriel_: Plenty tall enough I reckon.
@Diddlysquatv3: Big lad isn’t he. Good luck Joel! Welcome to Leeds. You’ll love it! MOT.
@dzialowskimatt: Big old lad ain’t he!
@Greg_reg: He’s a big un.
@GrahamLeeds: He will be able to block that goal with his foot.
@TurboPessimist: An absolute beast.
@James_Rodgers1: Wow he is tall…
@JackBru89871803: 6ft6 of pure talent.
@Mttchlk: Worth his weight in Rubles.
@MellyMaestro: Pleased to have some back ups and obviously is aware of why he’s here. The goalkeeping unit seem pretty close knit so he should fit in well!
@UnitedLeeds_1: Better than Kiko Casilla.
@Andrewmudge: Welcome lad, get your head down, with our injury luck you'll get your chance.
@RWbielsa: It seems like he understands what he has been brought in for, which is great to see. Massive respect to him for coming in to help Meslier & Klaesson.
@Sinixsterra: Already better than De Gea.
@Mattthirtynine: Making lots of good decisions this summer and this is another one!
@Kershaw444: Good attitude, good cover for the team, welcome to the club.
@DavidGoldstone1: This is a cracking signing. Far too much reliance on Meslier.
@Analytic_footy: Leeds United sensible summer continues.
@SeanIrelan123: Tidy signing.
@Nothingbutlufc: Very good 2nd choice keeper. Should help the Iceman a lot.
@Harteandsoul: One of those signings that you can't find much wrong with. Got a while left in him, has plenty of experience, won't mind being back-up & should be able to step up when needed. Happy days.
@WhitesHearts: He knows what he’s been brought in for which is good, decent backup who can mentor our young lads.
@Jackbunclark: Great signing, will push Illan Meslier for the number one spot and is well proven.
@MrROSSii1990: Can he do a job at left back?
@LucasSkelton7: Smart signing that, well done Victor.
@Lufc1919MOT93: Good signing, welcome to Leeds – now a left back please, then a striker.
@MGLUFC: Good but should have happened 18 months ago.
@KarenSearle12: Free transfer… good call... now dig deep into them pockets and get us a world-class striker and left-back.
@Kevtrav93: We’ve made some very solid signings this window, just a striker now and I’m happy.
@RealLordGreen: Really smart signing this. Now sign a left back.
@LUFCzxch: Play him at left back.
@Marcyeboah: Solid keeper to backup Meslier. Now we need a left back and centre forward.