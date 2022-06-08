Robin Koch eyes Leeds United silverware and reveals the video that made him want to join the Whites

The defender has made 38 appearances for the Whites since arriving at Elland Road at the start of United's maiden Premier League season in August 2020.

After a knee injury took him out of much of his first term in LS11, Koch sat out of the start of the 2021/2022 season to undergo pubic bone surgery in the United States.

Returning to fitness in December, the versatile player filled in for absentees Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in the second half of the season and helped to guide the Whites to Premier League safety.

Following a near-miss with relegation, the German international is ambitious to push forward.

"I don't set myself any limits," Koch told SoccerBible. "I want to play soccer as successfully as I can, win titles with club and country.

"At the end of the day, it's about never stopping, wanting to get better and always wanting to get the maximum out of it - that is my goal."

Leeds United defender Robin Koch. Pic: Lewis Storey.

When Koch joined from Freiburg in the summer of 2020, the Elland Road faithful were still reeling from the Whites ending their 16-year exile from the Premier League by lifting the Championship trophy, as documented by the second instalment of Take us Home following on from the first season's record of United's failed promotion bid of 2019/2020.

Koch revealed that the club captured his imagination - but that he still wasn't ready for what awaited him in West Yorkshire.

"I knew Leeds United of course, also from my dad, for example - it's a big club that you just know," Koch said.

"I watched the documentary and got an impression that definitely captivated me.

Robin Koch has struggled with injury since joining Leeds United. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

"Then when you're here, you only realise how overwhelming the club really is, how it fascinates the city and its people. The fans are unique. They are incredibly open and from the beginning they gave me this feeling that I am now a part of Leeds United, a part of them. The whole city stands together.

"The club is just so special because it feels like it brings everyone together. The players, the people in the city, the people in charge. It really is like one big family. I think it's really extraordinary that all parties are then so united, even in bad times. The fans are absolutely behind us, always. And we feel that, we need that, that's important for us."

Following a season of games behind closed doors due to COVID-19, the home crowd have been as loud and proud as ever this season - if not moreso - despite Leeds' on-pitch performances falling significantly below the high standard they set in their first top-flight season.

"The fans are cheering from all sides," Koch said. "The atmosphere is just incredible at Elland Road.

Robin Koch challenges Brentford's Rico Henry during Leeds United's survival-securing final day victory. Pic: Adrian Dennis.

"I had to wait a long time for my first game in front of fans because of corona, but it was definitely worth the wait.