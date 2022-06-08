'Every cloud' - Leeds United fans look on the bright side as Kalvin Phillips suffers injury on international duty

@FLOB_76: Made of glass is the lad.

@Simoncoston: At least he'll fail the medical in Manchester.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Kalib_Downes: Sums up KP's season.

@VinceeyTrev: ....and the injuries continue even when the season is over.

@BeestonWhites: Might be a blessing in disguise meaning he can't move this summer.

@AidenLUFC28: Get better soon Kalvin Phillips, keep that beautiful smile on your face and come back stronger.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips hobbles off during England's Nations League against Germany. Pic: Alexander Hassenstein.

@CoryDixon12: Get his contract signed and wrapped up, rest up on holiday.. come back with some new quality players in squad and captain us to Europe.

@LUFCThommo: Needs a rest this summer Phillips! Four years of intensive Bielsa-ball seems to have taken its toll on the lad's muscles! The timing of these international games is a joke too.

@HowellsU: Don’t play him again, give him a rest now - we need him for start of season if he stays at Leeds.

@Pitbull1919: At least it'll prevent him being in the shop window any longer.... Every cloud.

Kalvin Phillips was sidelined for 14 Premier League games mid-season as he recovered from a hamstring injury. Pic: Stu Forster.

@PeteStones123: That's Kalvin off the market.

@FogLUFC: Made of biscuits this lad.

@StephenAw85: That’s Kalvin out for the rest of the summer internationals. Get his contract signed and send him straight on his holidays now get him rested up and ready for pre-season.

@Topbrewer: Not played last 75% of Premier League games. Why was he starting tonight?

Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips celebrates his boyhood club's successful aversion of Premier League relegation. Pic: Alex Davidson.

@AlanRiley_PM: A few weeks out injured will keep the vultures away.

@Leeds4Life: Great decoy by Phillips. Pretend to be injured to put off any potential buyers. Love to see it. Leeds through and through!

@Diddlysquattv3: Let’s hope his season is over. And he can enjoy the summer. Want him fit for new season with us.

@KnowlesM: Can't pass a medical at the Etihad if you've picked up a knock with England...

@Johnmjtjt1919: Come home Kalvin, sign a new contract. Go on holiday and come back refreshed and stronger for next season.

@Bothberie: I can't believe they broke Kalvin for a dumb international competition that no one is really interested in.

@King_Gelhardt: Why are we even playing these games... Give them a rest.