'Every cloud' - Leeds United fans look on the bright side as Kalvin Phillips suffers injury on international duty

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffered a dead leg while playing for England amid speculation over his future. Fans have been reacting on social media:

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 9:32 am

@FLOB_76: Made of glass is the lad.

@Simoncoston: At least he'll fail the medical in Manchester.

Gareth Southgate issues injury update on Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips after Ge...

@Kalib_Downes: Sums up KP's season.

@VinceeyTrev: ....and the injuries continue even when the season is over.

@BeestonWhites: Might be a blessing in disguise meaning he can't move this summer.

@AidenLUFC28: Get better soon Kalvin Phillips, keep that beautiful smile on your face and come back stronger.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips hobbles off during England's Nations League against Germany. Pic: Alexander Hassenstein.

@CoryDixon12: Get his contract signed and wrapped up, rest up on holiday.. come back with some new quality players in squad and captain us to Europe.

@LUFCThommo: Needs a rest this summer Phillips! Four years of intensive Bielsa-ball seems to have taken its toll on the lad's muscles! The timing of these international games is a joke too.

@HowellsU: Don’t play him again, give him a rest now - we need him for start of season if he stays at Leeds.

@Pitbull1919: At least it'll prevent him being in the shop window any longer.... Every cloud.

Kalvin Phillips was sidelined for 14 Premier League games mid-season as he recovered from a hamstring injury. Pic: Stu Forster.

@PeteStones123: That's Kalvin off the market.

@FogLUFC: Made of biscuits this lad.

@StephenAw85: That’s Kalvin out for the rest of the summer internationals. Get his contract signed and send him straight on his holidays now get him rested up and ready for pre-season.

@Topbrewer: Not played last 75% of Premier League games. Why was he starting tonight?

Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips celebrates his boyhood club's successful aversion of Premier League relegation. Pic: Alex Davidson.

@AlanRiley_PM: A few weeks out injured will keep the vultures away.

@Leeds4Life: Great decoy by Phillips. Pretend to be injured to put off any potential buyers. Love to see it. Leeds through and through!

@Diddlysquattv3: Let’s hope his season is over. And he can enjoy the summer. Want him fit for new season with us.

@KnowlesM: Can't pass a medical at the Etihad if you've picked up a knock with England...

@Johnmjtjt1919: Come home Kalvin, sign a new contract. Go on holiday and come back refreshed and stronger for next season.

@Bothberie: I can't believe they broke Kalvin for a dumb international competition that no one is really interested in.

@King_Gelhardt: Why are we even playing these games... Give them a rest.

@MMMMMNoodleSoup: Nothing more “Leeds That” than your star player getting injured in the off season. Absolute solid start to the summer.

