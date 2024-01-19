Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boss Ryan Lowe has made a Preston North End vow for Sunday's Leeds United rematch, declaring his side's intent amid a Whites changes reminder.

Leeds and Preston will lock horns for the second time in just four weeks in Sunday's Championship clash at Elland Road in which Lowe's side will look to record a Whites double following Boxing Day's success at Deepdale.

Daniel Farke's Leeds side travelled to the Festive fixture at Preston having lost just one of their last ten games and on the back of a brilliant 4-1 win at home to Ipswich Town yet suffered a 2-1 defeat in which keeper Illan Meslier was sent off.

With the score goalless, Meslier was given his marching orders in the 53rd minute for putting his hand in the face of striker Milutin Osmajic whose side went ahead just four minutes later through Allan Browne.

Leeds hit back to level with seven minutes left through a Pascal Struijk penalty, only for Liam Millar to bag an 89th-minute winner for Lowe's side. Three and a half weeks on, Preston will now bid for a Whites double in Sunday's showdown at Elland Road, ahead of which Lowe has highlighted recent changes within United's side.

Former Tottenham loanee Djed Spence started at Deepdale but has since returned to Spurs before being loaned back out to Genoa whilst Patrick Bamford was only brought on in the 89th minute of the Boxing Day 2-1 defeat.

Bamford has since scored three goals in his three games and has started United's last two league games in the no 9 role ahead of Georginio Rutter at no 10. Rutter started upfront at Preston ahead of Joel Piroe in the no 10 role.

Struijk, who captained Leeds at Preston, is also now out injured whilst Junior Firpo has also since returned to the Whites team for whom Ethan Ampadu has recently moved into the defence, paving the way for Ilia Gruev to start in midfield.

Lowe concedes that his Lilywhites are now heading "into the lion's den" at Elland Road but has made a vow about the approach his side will take, fresh from the boost of last weekend's 3-0 win at home to Bristol City.

Preston had followed their win against Leeds with three defeats on the spin before bouncing back with victory against the Robins ahead of the quick rematch against the Whites which Lowe is now relishing.

"We’ll have a game plan to take Leeds on," said Lowe at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Preston North End's coverage. "Their team has changed a little bit in terms of personnel since Boxing Day. We’re going into the lion’s den but we’ve got to go there and embrace it. We won’t shy away from the challenge.

"It was tough when we played them last time. Credit to our lads, we were fantastic. They've got good players who can interchange and move the ball. My message to the players and staff is let’s embrace it. This is why we’re in the Championship.