During United’s 2-1 Premier League opener win over Wolves on Saturday, the summer signing wowed supporters with a stand-out display on his competitive debut.

The 21-year-old was glowing with excitement for his team-mates and the season ahead after having a hand in both of the goals that turned Leeds’ one-goal deficit into an exciting comeback victory.

What Aaronson felt was a debut goal was later re-attributed as an own goal by Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, but that couldn’t take the shine off his first experience of playing in LS11, where the packed out stands at Elland Road delighted in his tenacious, creative display.

The so-called Medford Messi explained that he draws a lot of energy from the response of the watching fans.

“For me, I get a huge boost of confidence from them,” said Aaronson in an interview in the Leeds United programme.

“When the fans see you make a move or do something they like, it really gives confidence to me because I know the crowd are happy with what you’re trying to do.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United, who scored the winning goal, celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“As the game goes on, the crowd starts to really continue to get behind the team and everyone enjoys it.

“It helps you to maybe try new things and do something different because they are backing you and want you to succeed, which is a great way to play.”

On Saturday, Aaronson will travel to the south coast for his away debut, a Premier League fixture against Southampton.

After the thrill of Elland Road, Aaronson is looking forward to a different kind of atmosphere – in which he believes he will also thrive.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Leeds manager Jesse Marsch with Brenden Aaronson during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“I’ve always liked playing away from home as well, when both the home and away crowd is crazy, because it gives you another and different type of buzz,” said Aaronson, who arrived in West Yorkshire for a club-record fee this summer.

“It’s like when the crowd are against you away from home and then if you get a goal, you can celebrate and they go quiet, I think that’s cool and special.”