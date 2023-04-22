Jermaine Jenas took a dim view of Illan Meslier’s role in the two goals conceded by Leeds United in their 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham took a 2-0 lead as Harry Wilson crashed the ball in off the crossbar just before the hour as Andreas Pereira added a second - and the eventual winner - on 72 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier failed to deal with the cross for the first goal as he palmed the ball into the path of Wilson, who provided a fine finish. For the second goal, Meslier again failed to deal with a ball into the box correctly as he palmed it straight to Pereira for an easy finish.

"We said it in the first half that we thought Fulham had more of that quality, it was whether they decided to turn it on,” said Jenas on BT Sport commentary after Wilson’s opener.

"Take nothing away from Harry Wilson, that technique and finish is brilliant, but that's not good enough from the keeper to knock it down in that area.

"Finally we have something in this game. Meslier will be asking questions of his centre halves asking where they are for the knockdowns but has to do something better with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second goal, he added: "It's almost a carbon copy of the first goal. The concern is how easy they are to break on. It's again weak from the goalkeeper, collect it or punch it, don't knock it down.

"There are faults all the way throughout that goal. He's [Meslier] made two mistakes that have cost his team."

Ex-Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand echoed Jenas’ sentiments in the studio after the game. On Meslier he said: “He was at fault for both the goals today.”

Leeds are next in action at home to Leicester City in what will be a huge game in their Premier League relegation battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad