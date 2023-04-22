Fulham v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Craven Cottage, three Whites changes, TV details

The positives for Leeds are obvious - they haven’t conceded, they’ve kept Fulham at bay and Illan Meslier has only had a couple of saves to make. Liam Cooper has done what you’d want him to do, organising and clearing anything that comes his way. The negatives are further upfield where there’s no outlet. Brenden Aaronson is being shrugged off the ball with ease, Rodrigo has no service and Jack Harrison has been quiet. Javi Gracia has options on his bench to change it and Willy Gnonto will be champing at the bit to get on. Still being in it at the break is big for Leeds. A point would be hugely welcome.