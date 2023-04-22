Fulham v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Craven Cottage, three Whites changes, TV details
Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.
The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).
Fulham 0 Leeds United 0 live
Poor on two fronts
53: Awful free kick from Harrison cleared, plus Leeds were offside
Aaronson wins a free kick
52: Taken down by Robinson on the charge down the right, edge of the box
Chance Fulham
50: Willian, again, in from the left, low curler deflected just wide
Chance Leeds
48: The first gimmer of anything from Harrison, gets away down the left, sends in a low cross looking for Summerville at the far post but Leno races out to smother and gathers at the second attempt
Back underway
46: Leeds now kicking towards the away end
Players back out
No changes by the looks of it
Half time analysis from chief football writer Graham Smyth
The positives for Leeds are obvious - they haven’t conceded, they’ve kept Fulham at bay and Illan Meslier has only had a couple of saves to make. Liam Cooper has done what you’d want him to do, organising and clearing anything that comes his way. The negatives are further upfield where there’s no outlet. Brenden Aaronson is being shrugged off the ball with ease, Rodrigo has no service and Jack Harrison has been quiet. Javi Gracia has options on his bench to change it and Willy Gnonto will be champing at the bit to get on. Still being in it at the break is big for Leeds. A point would be hugely welcome.
Half time
The half ends with Aaronson being left on the floor again but for a foul this time. Very poor half. Very limited quality. Just one shot on target for Leeds - Roca’s free kick
Two minutes added time
45: As Leeds fail to make the most of a possible break out of defence, Rodrigo cannot get away
Important save
43: By Meslier to punch clear the corner which was going in at his near post which he then collided with