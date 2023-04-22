News you can trust since 1890
Fulham v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Craven Cottage, three Whites changes, TV details

Leeds United take on Premier League hosts Fulham in a lunchtime kick-off today as the Whites look to bounce back from consecutive home hammerings against Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Javi Gracia’s relegation-battling side took themselves up to 13th place in the Premier League table through the 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month but the Whites have since been walloped by both Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Elland Road.

The 5-1 romp for the Eagles and 6-1 cruise for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds has left Leeds with the worst defensive record in the division and fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.

A Saturday lunchtime kick-off against tenth-placed hosts Fulham now awaits and we will bring you all of the developments throughout the day here live from Craven Cottage. The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12.30pm).

LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.LUNCHTIME SHOWDOWN: Between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage.
Fulham 0 Leeds United 0 live

13:41 BST

Poor on two fronts

53: Awful free kick from Harrison cleared, plus Leeds were offside

13:40 BST

Aaronson wins a free kick

52: Taken down by Robinson on the charge down the right, edge of the box

13:37 BST

Chance Fulham

50: Willian, again, in from the left, low curler deflected just wide

13:36 BST

Chance Leeds

48: The first gimmer of anything from Harrison, gets away down the left, sends in a low cross looking for Summerville at the far post but Leno races out to smother and gathers at the second attempt

13:33 BST

Back underway

46: Leeds now kicking towards the away end

13:32 BST

Players back out

No changes by the looks of it

13:27 BST

Half time analysis from chief football writer Graham Smyth

The positives for Leeds are obvious - they haven’t conceded, they’ve kept Fulham at bay and Illan Meslier has only had a couple of saves to make. Liam Cooper has done what you’d want him to do, organising and clearing anything that comes his way. The negatives are further upfield where there’s no outlet. Brenden Aaronson is being shrugged off the ball with ease, Rodrigo has no service and Jack Harrison has been quiet. Javi Gracia has options on his bench to change it and Willy Gnonto will be champing at the bit to get on. Still being in it at the break is big for Leeds. A point would be hugely welcome.

13:18 BST

Half time

The half ends with Aaronson being left on the floor again but for a foul this time. Very poor half. Very limited quality. Just one shot on target for Leeds - Roca’s free kick

13:15 BST

Two minutes added time

45: As Leeds fail to make the most of a possible break out of defence, Rodrigo cannot get away

13:14 BST

Important save

43: By Meslier to punch clear the corner which was going in at his near post which he then collided with

