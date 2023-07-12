The 49ers have struck an agreement with majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani and are on course to take the reins at Elland Road once the EFL confirms the group have passed customary owners and directors tests.

This process is understood to be in the final stages with Leeds eager to press on with signings to supplement Daniel Farke’s squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Several investors have made themselves known over the past couple of weeks and months, including professional basketball player Larry Nance Jr.

Meanwhile, others have flirted with the idea of pledging themselves to the 49ers’ investment group, including world-renowned golfers Spieth, Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Spieth has confirmed to Sky Sports News that Fowler has pulled out of the deal to become an investor, but he and fellow PGA Tour golfer Thomas have pressed ahead.

"It's done. Myself and Justin [Thomas] with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can't beat them, join them.

"They [49ers] renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal - as long as they can get promoted soon,” Spieth added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old has reportedly earned in the region of $55.3 million whilst on the PGA Tour, in addition to millions from sponsorships and endorsements.

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It's a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realised it could be really exciting.”

Spieth was photographed performing the ‘Leeds salute’ back in March, alongside United-supporting Billy Foster, who caddies for Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick.

