Leeds United were leapfrogged by Burnley last weekend as the Clarets picked up three points against a doomed Watford side.

That result has left the Whites 17th in the Premier League table, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FEAR: Newcastle forward Callum Wilson fears Leeds United are in most danger of sides close to the relegation zone (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)

Currently, Everton occupy the third and final relegation place, but with a game in hand and just a two-point deficit, all could change by Sunday evening.

At one stage this season, it appeared as though Newcastle United were a certainty for the drop, after no wins in their opening 14 matches.

However, the introduction of Eddie Howe following a Saudi Arabia-led takeover has lifted the club out of the bottom three and into the relative comfort of mid-table.

Magpies striker Callum Wilson has only this week returned to training after a lengthy injury but has weighed in on the race to avoid the drop.

“If I had to choose from the remaining fixtures, it looks like Leeds could be in trouble," he said on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"We were in that position not so long ago and we managed to get ourselves out of there thankfully. I just feel with the remaining fixtures and the little bit of momentum that Everton have now got by beating Chelsea, that could be what they need to lift themselves out.

"Burnley have done tremendous to get themselves into that position that they are because they were down and out but they are the ones who are in form at the moment.

"I think it's Leeds who are in trouble.”

Wilson was relegated with AFC Bournemouth in 2020 after five years with the Cherries and has some experience of succumbing to the drop.

"It’s not nice, it’s not nice at all. It obviously impacts the whole club, it impacts yourself and everyone associated with it.

"It’s not something you want to experience as a player and you don’t want anyone else to experience it either. I just feel when you're in that position in the league, it’s difficult sometimes, you don’t want to drop down into the Championship.”