Leeds United Supporters' Trust share mystery FA Cup anniversary pledge

While our performance against Man City was worth being proud if last week, the result of the game was still as we expected.

And as results elsewhere could not have gone much worse with the teams around us picking up points, we’ve found ourselves drawn right into the heart of the relegation battle.

HOME: Leeds United Supporters' Trust are planning to commemorate the club's 50-year FA Cup victory anniversary (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

There is no doubt at this stage that to stay up we will have to find more points from somewhere.

We will also be without Stuart Dallas on the pitch for a considerable stretch of time following his femoral fracture against Man City.

Dallas is a special character in our squad that we have been relying on for so long now to fill in gaps and bring his best to the team regardless of position.

We as a Trust would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him all the very best in his recovery.

And so, with only four games remaining it seems like we might be nervous right up to the last day of the season.

As always with Leeds United even if things aren’t necessarily enjoyable, they will be entertaining.

Another thing which never changes is the atmosphere that we bring to games as fans, that much was evident against City and we will undoubtedly continue to bring that intensity throughout the rest of the season.

It’s far from over, we will be given opportunities to ensure our safety but we have to make sure we take them. If you need a reminder of much happier days however, you’re in luck.

We have a number of new projects celebrating the 50th anniversary of our 1972 FA Cup win launching in the near future.

It has been a pleasure working with The Square Ball and Paul Trevillion on the 164- page special publication ‘See You Win’ which is available to pre-order now along with a

range of merchandise.

Additionally, we’ve partnered up with LUAmericas and LUSCOS to sell a limited-edition T-Shirt design in celebration of the anniversary.

These will be available from Sunday in all sizes.

This won’t be the last of our projects which celebrate the 50th anniversary as we have more in store which we’re very excited to share with you, so make sure to keep an eye out for

what’s coming up next.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.