The 43-year-old has refereed 16 Leeds games throughout his career, including five top-flight fixtures last season.

Taylor was responsible for the dismissal of Nicolas Pépé in the Whites’ goalless draw with Arsenal in November 2020, after the Frenchman headbutted Gjanni Alioski.

Max Gradel was the first to go when, on a yellow card, his tackle of Tony McMahon was adjudged to be reckless. McMahon levelled things up before the interval as his obstruction of Jonny Howson earned him a second yellow and a dismissal.

It was then Howson’s turn to be sent packing for a challenge on Rhys Williams. Taylor initially showed Williams a yellow for diving, before rescinding the card and showing the Whites skipper a second yellow instead.

Nine-men Leeds’ resistance broke 67 minutes in, when Boro forward Marvin Emnes fired into the top corner of Andy Lonergan’s goal.

Taylor dished out a whopping ten yellow cards that afternoon at Elland Road, and on Sunday he could pass a milestone by handing out his 1000th Premier League yellow card.

The Mancunian has been the man in the middle for nine Premier League matches so far this season. Last weekend, he oversaw Manchester United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, sending off Paul Pogba for a dangerous tackle on Naby Keita following a pitchside VAR review.

On Sunday at Carrow Road, Taylor will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, with Kevin Friend acting as the fourth official. Darren England will take charge of VAR, with Simon Long assisting.

