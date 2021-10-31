Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Ever since the Argentine arrived at Leeds he has always had an outlook that has kept him rooted in the current day, so when asked if it was too early to say his side are in trouble in the Premier League, the answer was almost predictable.

Even as Leeds steamrolled their way to promotion in his second season, Bielsa refrained from giving the time of day to what the future might hold.

It's not that he ignores the league table after nine games, a table that shows Leeds sitting closer to the bottom than midtable, he just doesn't try and predict how it might look after 38.

Things can change.

"When you look at the table, you analyse the position and you analyse the performances," he said ahead of today's trip to rock-bottom Norwich City.

"That is exactly what I do after every game is finished.

"To try and project to the three quarters left of the competition is something that doesn't give you any security, any assurances.

"The teams who occupy the bottom half or the bottom part of the table after a third of the championship (season), there is analysis to show that a lot of them stay there but a lot of them also abandon that position and there is no evaluation where you are able to take serious conclusions.

"What's concrete is that we are where we are, that we play how we play, and that we need to improve that reality."

Looking at the table, today's game at Norwich City would in theory present an opportune moment to begin improving Leeds' reality.

The Canaries are winless in nine, with seven defeats. They have just two goals in their favour and come into the game on the back of a 7-0 hammering by Chelsea.

It might be a well-worn cliche but Bielsa refuses to stray from the adage that there are no easy games in the Premier League.

"There is no game in the Premier League which you would think is accessible, of course there are opponents that are better than others but never an opponent, no matter what the position is, do you think that it is an accessible game," he said.

"Apart from that, the differences with the teams, it is not the result of the previous analysis but those that are verified during the game."

Regardless of the form Norwich bring into the game, which as Bielsa points out will motivate them even more to beat Leeds, the Whites can only be concerned with their own predicament and cannot take the Canaries' troubles into consideration.

“Teams, when they lose so heavily, they multiply the efforts so that a similar defeat doesn’t happen in their next game," he said.

"But these evaluations are not necessary because every game in itself is difficult due to everything that is in play and because our reality obliges us more than ever, independent of how the opponent feels.