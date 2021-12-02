The Nottinghamshire official has reffed 17 Leeds United games in his career, including the 1-0 defeat to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in October, and has put 23 Whites players into his book over the years.

But it was head coach Marcelo Bielsa who was shown yellow back in October 2019 when the Whites beat promotion rivals West Brom at home to go top of the table.

It was neck and neck between Leeds and the Baggies at the top of the table at the start of the Whites’ title-winning season, and the Black Country side had yet to lose a Championship game.

Ezgjan Alioski’s 38th minute strike, helped on by a deflection off ex-Whites defender Kyle Bartley, was the difference as Leeds claimed the top spot with a victory under the lights at Elland Road.

The Macedonian was the only Leeds player shown yellow by Coote, though two of the Whites’ coaching team entered the referee’s book.

Carlos Corberán was the first to be disciplined for breaching the FA’s ruling that only one person at a time may give instructions from the technical area.

In a tightly-contested clash, there was plenty of guidance to be dished out from the sidelines and, when Leeds contravened the rules again shortly after, Bielsa took the rap as the head coach failed to ensure the technical area’s capacity was respected by his team.

After the game, the Argentine admitted his error and accepted the penalty.

“I deserve it, the yellow card,” Bielsa said.

"There is a rule, you can put only two coaches and we don’t realise about that when we are coaching there and after we used to make this mistake that we have more than two coaches close to the pitch."

Coote has dished out 26 yellows to Sunday’s opponents in his career, though he has never shown a Brentford player a red card in 16 games as the man in the middle for the West London side.

On Sunday at Elland Road, Coote will be assisted by Nick Hopton and James Mainwaring with Michael Salisbury acting as the fourth official. Lee Mason will take charge of VAR, with Darren Cann assisting.

