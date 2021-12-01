24 photos from Leeds United's dramatic Premier League win over Crystal Palace

It was nip and tuck in the closing stages of the game at Elland Road. With the game goalless, both sides went full-throttle in pursuit of the advantage.

With just one minute of injury time left to play, Marc Guéhi's efforts to defend a Raphinha corner spelled trouble for Palace as the defender's arm was adjudged to have been in an unnatural position when it struck the ball.

Raphinha stepped up to the spot-kick and scored with finesse to the delighted roar of the Elland Road crowd.

Here we've picked some of our favourite pictures from a thrilling evening in LS11.

1. Leeds v Palace Elland Road lit up ahead of kick-off. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Leeds v Palace Tyler Roberts checks out the pitch ahead of his second Premier League start of the season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Leeds v Palace Illan Meslier greets fellow Frenchman and Odsonne Édouard. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. Leeds v Palace Captain Liam Cooper leads the team out to warm up in t-shirts which promote the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales