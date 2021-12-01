Leeds United players celebrate Raphinha's late winner. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

24 photos from Leeds United's dramatic Premier League win over Crystal Palace

It was a memorable night under the lights at Elland Road as Leeds United beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:34 pm

It was nip and tuck in the closing stages of the game at Elland Road. With the game goalless, both sides went full-throttle in pursuit of the advantage.

With just one minute of injury time left to play, Marc Guéhi's efforts to defend a Raphinha corner spelled trouble for Palace as the defender's arm was adjudged to have been in an unnatural position when it struck the ball.

Raphinha stepped up to the spot-kick and scored with finesse to the delighted roar of the Elland Road crowd.

Here we've picked some of our favourite pictures from a thrilling evening in LS11.

1. Leeds v Palace

Elland Road lit up ahead of kick-off.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Leeds v Palace

Tyler Roberts checks out the pitch ahead of his second Premier League start of the season.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Leeds v Palace

Illan Meslier greets fellow Frenchman and Odsonne Édouard.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Leeds v Palace

Captain Liam Cooper leads the team out to warm up in t-shirts which promote the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Elland RoadPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceRaphinha
Next Page
Page 1 of 6