Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United were outstanding again as they beat Watford 4-0 on Tuesday.

Leeds United reasserted their status as Championship promotion favourites with a commanding 4-0 win at Watford on Tuesday and although all their rivals also won, the Whites came away from Vicarage Road looking as strong as ever. Daniel James’ quickfire brace had them two up inside half an hour, with goals either side of half-time from Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe ending the contest.

Daniel Farke reflected on an excellent team performance in the aftermath of Tuesday’s win but while everyone was decent at Vicarage Road, a few stood out. And that is evident in WhoScored.com’s Championship team of the gameweek, with three Whites stars making it into the line-up alongside players from Sunderland, Blackburn, Coventry and plenty more.

Kept a clean sheet as Coventry bounced back from consecutive defeats to win 1-0 against QPR.

1. GK: Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) - 7.6

Kept a clean sheet as Coventry bounced back from consecutive defeats to win 1-0 against QPR. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Got an assist for Enzo Le Fee's opener during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Luton Town, keeping a clean sheet to boot.

2. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 8.2

Got an assist for Enzo Le Fee's opener during Sunderland's 2-0 win over Luton Town, keeping a clean sheet to boot. Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire

Netted the all-important 94th-minute winner against QPR after battling hard to keep them at bay.

3. CB: Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) - 8.7

Netted the all-important 94th-minute winner against QPR after battling hard to keep them at bay. | Getty Images

An assured defensive display as managerless Blackburn won 2-0 at West Brom.

4. CB: Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.2

An assured defensive display as managerless Blackburn won 2-0 at West Brom. | Getty Images

Opened the scoring early doors and kept yet another clean sheet as Burnley beat Hull City 2-0.

5. LB: Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) - 8.1

Opened the scoring early doors and kept yet another clean sheet as Burnley beat Hull City 2-0. | Getty Images

Two brilliantly-taken goals put Leeds 2-0 up inside half an hour at Watford, with James' pace a constant threat as his side went on to win 4-0.

6. RM: Dan James (Leeds United) - 8.1

Two brilliantly-taken goals put Leeds 2-0 up inside half an hour at Watford, with James' pace a constant threat as his side went on to win 4-0. | Getty Images

