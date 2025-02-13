Leeds United reasserted their status as Championship promotion favourites with a commanding 4-0 win at Watford on Tuesday and although all their rivals also won, the Whites came away from Vicarage Road looking as strong as ever. Daniel James’ quickfire brace had them two up inside half an hour, with goals either side of half-time from Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe ending the contest.
Daniel Farke reflected on an excellent team performance in the aftermath of Tuesday’s win but while everyone was decent at Vicarage Road, a few stood out. And that is evident in WhoScored.com’s Championship team of the gameweek, with three Whites stars making it into the line-up alongside players from Sunderland, Blackburn, Coventry and plenty more.