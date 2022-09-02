Record holder Wilfried Gnonto on what Leeds United are getting, transfer nerves and Italy target

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen-year-old striker Gnonto sealed a switch from Swiss Super League outfit FC Zurich to Leeds in the closing stages of the summer transfer window on Thursday evening, joining on a five-year-deal for a reported fee of around 4.5m euros.

The teenager already has four caps for Italy under his belt - and says he is sure that more will follow if he can perform to his best ability with the Whites.

The new recruit admits he might have to be patient and "calm" as he settles into life in a new country, but the summer signing has also provided an exciting overview of what he will offer the Whites.

RECORD BREAKER: Leeds United new boy Wilfried Gnonto, in action for Italy in the Nations League clash against Hungary last June. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.

"I think I have to stay calm," said Gnonto to LUTV in perfect English.

"Maybe it will not be so easy at the beginning because I have come from another country and everything is different.

"But I want to adapt as fast as possible and then we will see.

"I am very happy to be here. I think this is a great club and I can’t wait to see all of the fans and be at Elland Road hopefully soon."

Asked how he would describe himself as a player, Gnonto reasoned: "I think I am very fast.

"I am good with the ball, I like to go one on one and to make something and make the difference.

"It was not easy because I was also waiting to come here so I was a little bit nervous because time was going.

"But finally I am here and I am very happy."

Gnonto was handed his senior Italy debut last June when coming on as a 65th-minute substitute in the Nations League clash at home to Germany and the teenager set up the equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

The young striker then started against Hungary three days later and played the full match before coming on as a 64th minute substitute in the goalless draw against England at Molineux.

A second start then presented itself in the last of June's quartet of Nations League games against Germany in Monchengladbach and Gnonto scored to become his country's youngest ever goalscorer.

Sizing up his international ambitions, Gnonto reasoned: "This was also one of the reasons why I came here because I think in Leeds I can continue to develop myself and to be a better player.

"Of course also to stay in the national team, this is also my goal.

"If I play and I do what I can do I am sure that I will stay."

The new signing also feels his attributes will prove naturally suited to Whites head coach Jesse Marsch's style of play.

"I feel like I can give my best with this game," he said.