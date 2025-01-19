Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United star Ao Tanaka has admitted that the club's fans have surprised him since his summer transfer window arrival.

A Japan international, Tanaka's European experience had been limited to the German second tier before his £2.9m move to Elland Road in the summer transfer window. Boss Daniel Farke was a long-time admirer of the midfielder and wanted to sign him a year earlier. Since Tanaka's arrival and a chance presented by injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, the 26-year-old has shown exactly why Farke was so keen. His all-action displays and classy ability on the ball have won him a host of admirers among the club's fanbase and inspired a pair of popular chants. The first is set to the tune of Tequila by The Champs and the second is simply the two letters of his first name.

Prior to becoming an Elland Road favourite Tanaka admits he had not experienced such individual acclaim as a player.

"I'm so happy to play for them," he said of Whites supporters. "In Europe, I played football only in Germany before, and German supporters always sing a song just for the team, not individually for players. So I was surprised to hear everyone signing for the team and for individuals here. I don't know if this is normal or not. It's not only me, but for everyone in the team, all different songs. So it's really funny. I'm so enjoying playing for these amazing fans."

Tanaka and Leeds take on Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road at 12pm on Sunday hoping to return to the top of the table and maintain their 11-game unbeaten streak at home. A Yorkshire derby has obvious significance but Tanaka wants the side to keep the ultimate goal in focus too.

"It's a very important game for us, the derby is really important for us, for every team," he said in an interview in the club's matchday programme. "So we want to win this game. But I think every game, you know, we are Leeds United and we want to achieve our goal. So I think we need to win every game, it doesn't matter who the opponent is. But of course, the derby is important, we are local rivals to Sheffield, and there is history to the game so I know that it's important. I say it again though, every game is a chance to win, I think it doesn't matter who the opponent is, but I think every game is important for us, so we need to win every game because our goal is to get promoted."