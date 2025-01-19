Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United have set out to sign five new players as Chris Wilder attempts to match Leeds United for strength in depth.

The Blades, who went to the summit of the Championship with their 2-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, are hoping the efforts of Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road today will keep top spot in their hands.

Wilder went on record with his belief that Leeds were the best team in the division after his side's 2-0 defeat at Elland Road earlier in the season. Speaking on Saturday he said the squad strength enjoyed by Daniel Farke was one of the factors driving the recruitment efforts at Bramall Lane this month.

Ben Brereton Díaz was at the Blades game yesterday and is believed to be close to a return and Sheffield United are thought to be on the verge of beating Sunderland to the permanent signing of Leicester City striker Tom Cannon. But Wilder, who has had to contend with significant injuries for key players and went into the season with a small squad, wants more.

“We’re after five new players and I expect to sign them all," he said. "We’re close on three, we’re talking to number-one targets, and from a financial and personality point of view, they all want to come and be part of a hopefully successful last 19 games of the season. But as we talked about on Friday, it’s not straightforward.

“I’m delighted by the support I’ve received from Stephen [Bettis, CEO] and the owners in supporting what we need to do. It’s needed. We’ve got injuries, we’re stretched. We think Vini [Souza] and Jes [Rak-Sakyi] will be back for Tuesday but I won’t take a gamble on them.

"We’ll just work relentlessly as we have done, myself and Stephen and the recruitment team, to support the boys. That’s what I said to them before the [Norwich] game; no excuses.

"We lost a couple of players, Kieffer [Moore] and Brooksy [Andre Brooks] weren’t well enough to play but we’re bringing in players to support this group. Not to take anyone’s place, but to make us better. Because we need to be when we look at the likes of the teams in and around us, and what they’ve got in terms of depth and strength. We’re going to need that. The last 20 games are going to fly, we’re going to get tested physically and we need those options and solutions to little bits and pieces that are going against us.”

Leeds, by comparison, expect a much quieter January transfer window. The extent of Pascal Struijk's hamstring injury will be discovered when he is rescanned next week and should he be out for months rather than weeks then Farke says they will need to monitor transfer possibilities. Beyond that he is adamant they will only bring in quality players who improve the squad, if such an opportunity arises.