Daniel Farke made clear from the outset that the home support could be harnessed by his players and seven wins on the spin at home suggest they are doing just that. The 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough was far from easy but it kept up a run that bodes well for the promotion charge and it featured a number of impressive individual performances, even if the collective performance was, at times, a little shaky.

Good day

Joe Rodon: The centre-back has made a number of hugely important blocks this season and was at it again during the second half against Middlesbrough. Rodon’s performances have been consistently solid since arriving on loan from Spurs and the clamour for him and Leeds to make that deal permanent is growing with every match. He was among the better performers against Boro.

Archie Gray: Although Gray was too easily beaten for Boro’s first goal, he recovered brilliantly to put in an excellent performance. What catches the eye when it comes to Gray is how he manages to take play in the right direction having initially faced his own goal with a marker on his tail. He put in a cross that led to a goal and defended his side of the pitch really well after the initial blip. The mature performances and mounting up.

Bad day

Pascal Struijk: Farke made clear after the game that Struijk pressing deep into the Boro half, which led to a counter attack, a corner and a goal for the visitors, was his instruction but it was just one of a few wobbly moments from a player who has been excellent so far this season. Struijk, only just recovered from hernia surgery, was uncharacteristically rushed or sloppy in possession. His passing has been a big feature of Leeds’ play this season, which is why it stood out on Saturday. But he didn’t go under.

Georginio Rutter: Another who can be forgiven for having a rare off day, given how many good days there have been. Rutter won a penalty and showed some nice stuff at times but he didn’t bring his shooting boots and squandered good chances. As has been mentioned before, some of his wastefulness would be a bigger talking point if he was not contributing so much in terms of creativity.

TEMPER LOST - Daniel Farke was an angry and animated figure on the touchline during Leeds United's 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road but a happy man at full-time. Pic: Tony Johnson

Off-camera moments

Pre-game: Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville having a wingers' department meeting as the two teams prepared for kick-off.

During the game: Farke losing his cool with Struijk as the centre-back sent a long pass out of play on the right hand side. The big switch was on, but there were easier options available to Struijk and ultimately he didn’t complete a pass. The fourth official was next to get it from the German as referee Darren England opted to keep his cards in his pocket when Archie Gray and then Dan James were impeded in promising crossing positions, either side of an unsuccessful penalty appeal for Sam Byram. Performance coach Chris Domogalla running down the West Stand to make a special delivery of a resistance band to Djed Spence as he warmed up. The full-back has been available for minutes in each of the last two games but is yet to make his return from injury. Struijk's half-time conversation with referee Darren England, complaining about various decisions in a frenetic first half.