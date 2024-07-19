Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the club’s interested in a £50m move for Raphinha

Former Leeds United man Raphinha is reportedly willing to make a move back to the Premier League this summer. Raphinha has been linked with moves to a host of English clubs this summer with Arsenal and Newcastle United among those reportedly interested.

According to a report by HITC, the Brazilian, who left Leeds in 2022, could set them back a fee of around £50m, but the same report claims he is now open to the idea of leaving Barcelona to return to the British Isles. It comes as Barcelona prepare to make a move to sign Spain international and Euro 2024 star Nico Williams.

Williams is reportedly Barcelona's number one transfer target this summer and while the Athletic Club winger has interest from a host of clubs from across Europe and the Premier League, it seems he has his heart set on Camp Nou.

The signing would more than likely push Raphinha down the pecking order in Catalonia and with Lamine Yamal set to continue his remarkable progress on the right side of Hansi Flick's line-up, the Brazilian could find himself struggling to get a look in. That's despite reports earlier in the summer suggesting Flick saw the 27-year-old as someone who could be a key member of his plans this season.

Raphinha has been made aware of the situation and the report claims that he has come to terms with the fact that a Barcelona exit might be the best thing for his career, with Premier League clubs said to be lining up for signature.

The winger, who spent two seasons with Leeds United and made 67 appearances before his departure, has now been with Barca the same length of time. He has hit the back of the net 20 times in 87 outings for the La Liga outfit, with 14 outings coming in UEFA competitions.

He's managed to add to his trophy haul, too, by helping Barcelona win the league in 2022-23, and the Spanish Super Cup in 2023. However, despite his stats, he has come in for criticism during his time at the club and has consistently been linked away.

Speaking last month, Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo openly criticised Raphinha in the Spanish press.

"We expected more from Raphinha at Barcelona," the Ballon D'Or winner told Sport. "Everyone knows he's a great player of great quality.

"He's got a lot of [good] football. As for his departure, it's a complicated moment. It's all up to him. If you stay at Barca, it's to be a starter. Because if you don't manage to get a lot of games together, people doubt your ability and then all this starts: rumours about your possible departure."