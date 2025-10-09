'Utter madness' - Graham Smyth gives Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United verdict

Questions are being raised regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin's place in the Leeds United team.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United face a ‘conundrum’ when it comes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s place in the starting line-up. That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s own Graham Smyth, who has analysed the striker’s performances in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites went down at Elland Road thanks to goals from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus, either side of Noah Okafor’s equaliser in the 34th minute. However, Leeds did more than enough to earn a result on the day, outshooting the Europa League winners 16-9 to the tune of 1.68 to 0.53 expected goals (FotMob). Leeds missed four big chances throughout the match, with Calvert-Lewin particularly guilty, passing up good opportunities in both halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Joel Piroe replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Leeds United?

Only Erling Haaland (6) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (7) have missed more big chances than Cavlert-Lewin (5) so far this season, and the striker’s wastefulness is proving to be a point of frustration for many supporters, who feel Leeds could be further up the table with a more clinical No.9.

There have even been some calls to bring Joel Piroe into the line-up at Calvert-Lewin’s expense. However, Smyth believes this would be ‘utter madness’ and reckons Calvert-Lewin is offsetting his profligacy by contributing heavily to Leeds’ all-round play.

“There's a bit of a conundrum here,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast. "I saw somebody saying that Piroe should be given a chance, which to me is utter madness. If you play Piroe instead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Leeds do not get half the chances that are being created at the minute.

“The reason that Leeds are getting these chances is because Calvert-Lewin is a focal point, he's a platform, a battering ram against centre-backs. He's winning the first ball or he's doing enough that Leeds can win the second ball because the defender hasn't had a comfortable free header. Or he's laying the ball off and bringing people into play, running behind, stretching the defence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin focal point vital for Leeds survival chances

Smyth has a point. According to FBref, Leeds generate an average of 0.43 xG per 90 minutes more when Calvert-Lewin is on the pitch compared to when he isn’t, while the former Everton man is second only to Joe Rodon (24) for aerial duels won (14) and has had more touches in the opposition box (16) than any other Leeds player this season.

So while Calvert-Lewin does need to sharpen his aim, it’s a price worth paying right now considering what he offers to Daniel Farke’s side.

"All of these things he's doing, and I know that people will be saying 'he needs to score goals'.

"He does need to score goals as well, no doubt about that. That's the other thing that he and Leeds need to remember is you are going to be in a relegation battle. You cannot spurn really good chances all season and expect to get away with it because that's not how you stay up. You do have to take your chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But again, without Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the team, are Leeds even getting these chances, are they even playing that far up the pitch? In a lot of cases, I'm going to say no, they're not. I just don't see Joel Piroe being able to battle with centre-backs the way that Calvert-Lewin is. I think he's been massive for the way Leeds have been playing and you have to persist with him. You have to accept the rough with the smooth a little bit. But at the same time, you hope and expect that he'll start to tuck them away and end in at least double figures, because he's a No.9, he's being paid a great deal of money, he's got double-figure seasons in the Premier League before. And Leeds need him to do that.

"So there is an expectation, but again, you have to accept that if he was capable of scoring two in every Premier League game, with all the rest of the work he does, he's not playing for Leeds United this season."

Your next Leeds United read: What Radebe has said on Jaka Bijol amid 'not happy' Leeds comments