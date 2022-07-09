Speculation over the Brazilian’s future is rife with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal in the running for his signature.

Whether Raphinha would be included on the flight list to Australia was a contentious topic this week, however it has now been confirmed that the 25-year-old will not travel as he edges closer to an Elland Road exit.

Those not included in the group will continue pre-season preparations at Thorp Arch, including Junior Firpo who has picked up a knock and is not risked.

Jamie Shackleton, Helder Costa and Ian Poveda are among those not selected for the tour either.

The Whites will contest three fixtures against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace during the two-week trip.

Here is a full list of players heading Down Under with head coach Jesse Marsch.

