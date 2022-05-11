Leeds United's Raphinha is one step closer to being named in Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad later this year.

The 25-year-old has been named in Brazil's latest selection for their three upcoming World Cup warm-up fixtures next month.

The right-sided attacker will be in contention against South Korea, Japan and Argentina in June.

This will come as a boost to the World Cup hopeful who played an integral role in the national team's record qualifying campaign.

Raphinha has amassed seven caps for the Seleção, scoring three goals and picking up two assists in the process.

The 25-year-old missed Brazil's final two qualifying matches due to a positive coronavirus test prior to the last international break in March, which appears not to have impacted his World Cup chances based on head coach Tite's latest squad.

RELIEF: Leeds United's Raphinha will be involved with Brazil next month (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Premier League rivals Gabriel Martinelli and Richarlison have also been named in Brazil's latest selection, along with ten other Premier League players.

Both Martinelli and Richarlison have seen an upturn in form for their club sides as the Premier League season draws to a close.

Raphinha has scored 10 league goals for Leeds during 2021/22 but only two have come since the turn of the year.

Despite Leeds United's difficult run, Raphinha remains in Tite's thinking ahead of this winter's World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) mistakenly snubbed the Leeds winger when releasing the squad on social media.

Initially, Raphinha was not included in Tite's list of attackers alongside Richarlison, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, but a quarter of an hour later had appeared in an amended squad selection graphic.

Brazil's warm-up fixtures take place on the following dates: June 2, South Korea (a); June 6, Japan (a); June 11, Argentina (h).