Leeds United Supporters’ Trust has urged fans to arrive at Elland Road early ahead of the Whites’ Premier League fixture with Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Jesse Marsch’s men currently sit 18th in the table with just three games remaining, level on points with Burnley above them but disadvantaged by a significantly inferior goal difference.

As such, if Leeds are to avoid a return to the Championship this term, they will almost certainly have to take more points than the Clarets, or 16th-placed Everton, in their final three outings of the campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And LUFC Trust have taken to social media to encourage fans to do all they can in an effort to back their side against old rivals Chelsea, including welcoming the team coach as it reaches the stadium.

Writing on their official Twitter account earlier in the day, the group said: “Tonight is all about getting behind the boys in full voice and showing them our support - from when the team coach goes down Lowfields Road (6ish) right up until full time!

“We are the 12th man! Come on Leeds - Until the world stops going round”.

For their part, Chelsea head to Elland Road having won just one of their last five top flight matches, and suffered the disappointment of conceding a 97th minute equaliser in their last outing against Wolves.

But despite their patchy form, Leeds winger Jack Harrison is in little doubt that he and his teammates will have to pull together if they are to get anything out of Wednesday’s clash.

Looking ahead to the match, he said: “We have an important game coming up on Wednesday, and we just have to stay strong and be ready for that.