They will watch the Whites play their first game in the Premier League with a full stadium of fans since 2004.

To celebrate the occasion, Leeds rapper Graft has released a song, Welcome Home, to mark the event.

It has been released in partnership with BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire, BBC West Yorkshire Sport and BBC Radio Leeds.

Gledhow rapper Graft, who was crowned the winner of BBC Three's Rap Game UK in 2020, is a proud supporter of his home club.

The 22-year-old spent two years at Leeds United's Academy before making the decision to focus on music.

“Reflecting the city of Leeds is majorly important to me," Graft said.

"I'm from Leeds and I’m very proud of my upbringing, my family, my friends and everything in my childhood that has shaped who I am today.

"It is important for me to showcase the city. The concept of the song is about the fans returning to the stadium.

"I really wanted to encapsulate the vibe of the fans being here, the sounds, the smells, the cheers and the day out with your friends.”

BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire presenter, Emily Pilbeam, and Radio Leeds sports editor, Jonathan Buchan, tasked Graft with writing the tune to celebrate the return of fans to Elland Road.

Emily said: “We came up with this idea after that magnificent Leeds win against Man City in April. It was still lockdown and I thought how incredible the game would have been with fans.

"So what better way to welcome fans back to Elland Road than by tasking Graft to make a tune. Watching Leeds United helped me through the various lockdowns so finding a way to celebrate seeing fans get back into stadiums, really is something very special.”

Jonathan added: "To have a talent such as Graft share the passion for Leeds United with supporters who will be filling the stands on Saturday made this a no-brainer of an idea.

"His dedication to music emulates the dedication shown by the tens of thousands who have been exiled for 17 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The emotional ‘Welcome Home’ will hopefully give fans just a small taste of what it will feel like to be back inside Elland Road. It’s a fantastic collaboration of music and sport celebrating the city of Leeds.”