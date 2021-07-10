Graft and Josh Warrington on the set of the You Know What music video

The former Leeds United Academy player and proud Loiner scooped a recording contract after winning the show last year, which sees rap duo Krept and Konan and 1Xtra’s DJ Target search for the UK’s next big MC.

His new record, You Know What, was released on Friday under Krept and Konan's label Play Dirty.

Graft describes the track as "jazz-infused drill", combining the popular rap genre with his love for live instruments and soulful music.

Graft scooped a recording contract after winning the BBC's Rap Game UK last year

'There weren't no example in Leeds/I set that example properly,' Graft raps, as he pays homage to the city.

The 22-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I sat down with two of my closest friends when I was throwing around different ideas and they said, ‘Graft, make the song that resonates with you, make the music that you want to make’.

“From that conversation, I created the song You Know What. It shows who I am, what I’m about, and what the city’s about.

"I’m going to take the scene by storm and be in your face forever - and I’m coming to represent my city.”

Graft, pictured with The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, says he wants to put Leeds 'on the map'

The music video for the track, released today, was shot across Leeds and features Graft walking out of the tunnel at Elland Road wearing a custom-made Leeds United shirt.

He's joined by The Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon and boxing star Josh Warrington, who reached out to Graft during his time on Rap Game UK.

“It was so important to film the video in Leeds,” Graft added.

“I’m proud of who I am and the areas I grew up in. I wanted to showcase the city we love and show everyone what we have going on up here, what we appreciate about the city.

"Josh is a very down-to-earth and humble guy. He loved the song and was rooting for me on Rap Game, it’s great to have that support for my music and what I’m doing.

"With the opportunity that I’ve got, being signed to Play Dirty and more people knowing about me across the UK, I want to put Leeds on the map.”

To celebrate the release of the single, Graft will perform You Know What and other unreleased music live in Burley Park at 4.30pm today.

He's got more music on the way and will perform at big-name festivals this summer, which he hopes to announce soon.

Graft added: “I’m so excited to be sharing the single with the world so everyone can take it in and see how great I am, for them to see the levels and what’s to come next.”

You Know What is available now on all streaming platforms, watch the video here.