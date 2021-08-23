United's cup runs have not exactly been the best in recent years and nobody is complaining too much given where the club now finds itself after 16 years without Premier League football.

With everything geared around life back in the country's top flight, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa seems certain to make a raft of changes for tomorrow evening's Carabao Cup clash at home to League One outfit Crewe.

But that's not to say that Bielsa is belittling the cup competitions and on the contrary the Whites head coach has regularly highlighted their importance and his disappointment at previous early exits.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHANCE GONE: Marcelo Bielsa saw his Leeds United side crash out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle last year after a defeat on penalties to Hull City, above. Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images.

Above all else, the cup competitions offer a perfect stage for United's youngsters to impress in, as well as those players on the periphery of the first team.

Contests in the Carabao Cup and EFL Cup provide a level of competition with a totally different intensity to United's under-23s games, even allowing for the fact that United's Academy is now at the top level and incidentally at home to Tottenham today in a 4pm kick-off at Thorp Arch.

It means Bielsa has two bunches of big decisions to make, both in terms of which first team squad members he makes available for today's 23s clash and then of course his side to take on Crewe.

Amazingly, the club sold a mammoth 9,000 tickets for the second round contest on Saturday and the game is set to be played in front of a sell out crowd.

It's all coming together, and whilst the Premier League comes first, it's about time Leeds had a decent cup run.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.