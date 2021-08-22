Due to the large uptake in tickets over the past 24 hours, Leeds are expecting big queues on the day of the game.

Consequently, Leeds are advising supporters who have purchased their tickets since Friday evening to collect their tickets early from the West Stand Ticket Office.

The West Stand Ticket Office will be open for collections from 9am until 5pm on Monday and from 9am until 7.45pm the following day.

However, only a limited amount of tickets remain for the game and supporters are advised to collect tickets before 12pm on Tuesday.

The second round clash is a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds sold 9,900 tickets for the game on Saturday alone.

MESSAGE: To Leeds United's supporters ahead of Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash against Crewe at Elland Road, above. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

