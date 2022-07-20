The Wortley lad’s 14-year Elland Road career came to an end this summer as Phillips departed for Premier League champions Manchester City on a permanent transfer.

Bagging a £45 million fee for his boyhood club, Phillips was wished well by Whites fans as he left to pursue opportunities to win silverware and compete with the very best in the Champions League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Pirlo is currently away with City on their pre-season tour of America, where Pep Guardiola’s side will take on Club America and Bayern Munich as they make preparations for their Premier League title defence.

But while he rubs shoulders with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, Phillips is keeping in touch with his former teammates in the Leeds United players’ group chat.

"The day that I get kicked out of that, I’ll be quite upset,” Phillips told Sky Sports.

"I’m one of the admins – you could say [that’s why I’m still in it].

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Kalvin Phillips of England looks on ahead of the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Hungary at Molineux on June 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

"Liam Cooper, the captain’s an admin as well, but I think just because I’ve got so many friends there and obviously it’s the players’ chat so not much goes in there about training and the games and stuff like that.

"I’m very happy to still be in that one too.”

Less than two weeks into his time with the Etihad outfit, Phillips has already been handed an award for his talents.

As part of an initiation into the side, the England international stood up to sing George Ezra’s Budapest in front of his new teammates, who voted his effort better than those of fellow new signings Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Jack Harrison of Leeds United celebrates with Kalvin Phillips and teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Sheffield United at Elland Road on April 03, 2021 in Leeds, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

"I was practising all day in my room,” Phillips admitted. “I’m not really a singer, I’m actually not, I was just practising all day in my room.

"Everyone else must have just thought it sounded good – which I didn’t.