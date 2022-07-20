The Wortley lad’s 14-year Elland Road career came to an end this summer as Phillips departed for Premier League champions Manchester City on a permanent transfer.
Bagging a £45 million fee for his boyhood club, Phillips was wished well by Whites fans as he left to pursue opportunities to win silverware and compete with the very best in the Champions League.
The Yorkshire Pirlo is currently away with City on their pre-season tour of America, where Pep Guardiola’s side will take on Club America and Bayern Munich as they make preparations for their Premier League title defence.
But while he rubs shoulders with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, Phillips is keeping in touch with his former teammates in the Leeds United players’ group chat.
"The day that I get kicked out of that, I’ll be quite upset,” Phillips told Sky Sports.
"I’m one of the admins – you could say [that’s why I’m still in it].
"Liam Cooper, the captain’s an admin as well, but I think just because I’ve got so many friends there and obviously it’s the players’ chat so not much goes in there about training and the games and stuff like that.
"I’m very happy to still be in that one too.”
Less than two weeks into his time with the Etihad outfit, Phillips has already been handed an award for his talents.
As part of an initiation into the side, the England international stood up to sing George Ezra’s Budapest in front of his new teammates, who voted his effort better than those of fellow new signings Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez.
"I was practising all day in my room,” Phillips admitted. “I’m not really a singer, I’m actually not, I was just practising all day in my room.
"Everyone else must have just thought it sounded good – which I didn’t.
"To be honest, I wasn’t too nervous about it, I just wanted to get it over and done with.”