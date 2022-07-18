Erling Haaland makes confident Kalvin Phillips claim ahead of first season alongside former Leeds United midfielder

One of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, the Sky Blues announced the transfer of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before the window had even opened.

At just 21 years old, Haaland is one of Europe’s most relentless attacking talents, and after making a whopping 30 goal contributions in 24 Bundesliga appearances last term, the Norwegian has arrived in Manchester to ply his trade in the Premier League.

As well as the prospect of proving himself in one of the world’s most competitive divisions, Haaland is excited to play alongside Phillips, who recently joined City from Leeds for a £50m fee after 14 years at his boyhood club.

When Phillips missed out on a player unveiling to illness last week, a member of City staff broke the news to Haaland, reassuring him that he would like the Yorkshire Pirlo when they eventually met.

"Of course, he's from Leeds – just like me,” Haaland replied.

"Only good people from Leeds!"

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Erling Haaland of Manchester City speaks to the media during a Press Conference at the Manchester City Summer Signing Presentation Event at Etihad Stadium on July 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Premier League holders’ two newest arrivals have something in common – a love of Leeds United.

Haaland, who was born in West Yorkshire while his father Alfie Haaland was playing for the Whites, has previously said that it’s his dream to win the Premier League with Leeds.

While the rising star has opted to pursue the title with its current holders for now, it’s clear that he’s pleased to find a home-from-home in his new teammate Phillips.

It’s a mutual admiration – on his arrival at the Etihad, Phillips explained why the chance to play alongside Haaland appealed to him.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 04: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Manchester City unveil new signing Kalvin Phillips at Manchester City Football Academy on July 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

“He’s an amazing player. His goal record speaks for itself (and) his finishing is unbelievable,” Phillips told the Manchester City website.

“He’s played in a team that’s done well as well when he’s been there.

“I know that he’s supposed to be a nice lad because Jude Bellingham told me a lot about him.