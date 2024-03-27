Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Goodman has moved to criticise Premier League clubs for protecting their own interests rather than thinking about the good of the game. It comes as top flight outfits continue to struggle to reach an agreement for EFL funding moving forwards.

Clubs met earlier this month in the hope of thrashing out a new deal but they were split on a proposal that would see Championship, League One and League Two sides share a reported £900m over six years. As such, Premier League stakeholders now risk having a figure imposed on them by an independent football regulator, which looks set to be introduced before too long as part of the government's new Football Governance Bill.

While the money might not have too much of an impact for those clubs at the top of the Championship, such as Leeds United, who are receiving parachute payments from the top flight, it is absolutely critical to some of those in the lower leagues and the EFL has stressed that in a recent statement expressing their disappointment at the situation. Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has followed suit, taking a swipe at English football's elite for failing to consider the needs of the pyramid below them.

“The bottom line is that football is quite unique,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “These 20 clubs are literally protecting their own interests. That’s what most people in life will do – protect their own interests. If you’ve got money and have been asked to give it away to someone else, you’ll delay. So I understand it from that side of things. But I also know that if they don’t come up with a deal soon, it’s going to be taken out of their power.

"It’s a risk Premier League clubs are willing to take at this moment in time. Only time will tell if that’s a wise decision or not. Maybe they think the deal forced on them by the government or an independent panel won’t be as much as they’re being asked to hand over now Maybe that’s their logic? Certainly from a selfish point of view, every Premier League club will try to protect their own interests and hand over as little money as possible to the Football League.