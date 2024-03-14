Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The EFL has released a statement to express its disappointment following the Premier League's lack of progress on a 'New Deal'. Premier League clubs met earlier this week in the hope of thrashing out a plan for their EFL funding moving forward and prevent terms being imposed on them by an independent regulator.

However, despite a six-year deal worth up to £925million being proposed, an agreement could not be reached, with reports claiming half of the Premier League outfits in attendance were not in favour of the deal. As such, discussions were put on hold as the meeting's focus then turned to the new Financial Fair Play rules, which were agreed upon and will come into effect next season.

Of course, the money that is passed down from the Premier League comes as an enormous boost to those in the Championship, League One and League Two and the failure to reach a decision is a frustration to those who rely upon it. The EFL have moved to make that point, while they have reiterated their support for the Football Governance Bill, which promises to introduce an independent regulator.

The statement read: "The EFL Board met today and considered its position in respect of recent discussions by Premier League Clubs and is clearly disappointed at their repeated failure to put forward any new funding offer for EFL Clubs that would have significant benefits for the entire football pyramid.

"Over the last two years, following the recommendations of the Fan Led Review, the League and its Clubs have been pushing for a new funding offer from the Premier League and remain ready and waiting to consider and conclude a new arrangement. Whilst it has been expected on a number of occasions, the lack of positive progress once again demonstrates how difficult an issue this is for football to address, without independent input.

"Despite pressure from Government, fans and united voices across the professional game, the latest development represents a further setback, and the League now awaits a formal update from the Premier League as to how it proposes to re-engage on its latest commitment to deliver “a sustainably funded financial agreement with the EFL”.

"The EFL has repeatedly said that financial redistribution coupled with enhanced cost controls are needed to help achieve its over-riding objective of making EFL Clubs financially sustainable and competitive, so that they can continue to serve their supporters and communities long into the future, no matter what level of the pyramid they play in.