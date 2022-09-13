Leeds United will once again not be in action this weekend.

The Whites have had their match against Manchester United postponed as a consequence of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, and the pressures it will put on police forces across the country.

The decision to call off the fixture means that Jesse Marsch’s men will go 29 days between competitive outings - an unprecedented break in the middle of an uninterrupted league season.

Leeds will next be in action when they face Aston Villa on Sunday October 2nd.

Man United clash postponed

Leeds United’s fixture against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to concerns over the number of officers Greater Manchester Police will have at their disposal.

The entire English footballing pyramid was affected by cancellations last weekend in the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But while most fixtures will resume in the coming days, Leeds’ clash with their historic rivals has been called off, along with Chelsea vs Liverpool and Brighton vs Crystal Palace.

The decision was made yesterday, with worries raised over Greater Manchester Police’s capacity to handle a match of that magnitude as they prepare to send officers to London for next Monday’s state funeral.

Prutton addresses ‘seismic’ fixture disruption

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has addressed the complex and divisive debate surrounding the decision to postpone fixtures in the wake of the Queen’s passing.

Games in both the Premier League and EFL were called off last weekend, with some matches - including Leeds United’s meeting with Man United - are also set to be cancelled in the coming days.

This has led to widespread disagreement over the best course of action, with some citing the need to avoid fixture congestion as a reason to continue with the original schedule, albeit in a respectful manner.

And Prutton has weighed in on with a nuanced take on the matter.

Writing in a piece for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “The practical argument for having the games on is by virtue of how convoluted and congested this season is given the World Cup and with what we have seen over the last couple of years. That’s a purely practical way of looking at it.

“But sometimes, practicality has to go out the window when something seismic and history-making happens and that’s exactly what we are living in right now....”

James future in doubt

Dan James may have played his final match for Leeds United, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Wales international completed a late loan move to Premier League rivals in the summer window amid suggestions that he was no longer deemed to be a significant part of Jesse Marsch’s plans at Elland Road.

And Jones has backed up that viewpoint by claiming that James’ temporary stint away from the Whites is likely to be a precursor to a permanent exit.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reporter said: “This isn’t looking for him to improve.