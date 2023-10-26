Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pundit ‘angry’ with Patrick Bamford as Leeds United criticised over Georginio Rutter issue

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they pick up the pieces from their defeat to Stoke City.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Leeds United suffered a reality check during a cold Wednesday night in Stoke. The Whites were in superb form heading to the Potteries, but a Pascal Struijk own goal meant they suffered only their second defeat from their last 11 games.

The Whites have no time to sulk, though, back in action at Elland Road on Saturday when they take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds.

Begovic still ‘angry’

Asmir Begovic has been speaking about Patrick Bamford - who missed a penalty on Wednesday night - following a controversial incident during Leeds’ recent win over QPR. Bamford dived and got Begovic sent off, although the red card was later appealed successfully.

Begovic worked as a pundit for Sky Sports on Wednesday night, and he admitted he is still ‘angry’ about Bamford’s antics. “He apologised,” said the QPR keeper. “We’ve known each other from the past and we put it right after the game. But I’m still angry.” Bamford dodged retrospective action from the FA that could have seen him suspended for two games for his dive.

Leeds crticised over lack of service

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie criticised Leeds for their lack of service to Georginio Rutter on Wednesday night. The Whites failed to create clear-cut chances, with just three of their 16 attempts on target.

“It’s not good enough. He’s not been getting good enough supply,” said Hendrie. “He’s a main threat for Leeds going forward but he hasn’t had enough of the ball. He’s had to drop into spaces where you don’t want him.

“Quite clearly, those touches aren’t enough at the 38-minute mark. You need your key players on the ball and he needs to be supplied.” Rutter has been key this season, but he wasn’t helped by Crysencio Summerville being rested, meaning less quality service from out wide.

