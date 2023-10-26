All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they pick up the pieces from their defeat to Stoke City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United suffered a reality check during a cold Wednesday night in Stoke. The Whites were in superb form heading to the Potteries, but a Pascal Struijk own goal meant they suffered only their second defeat from their last 11 games.

The Whites have no time to sulk, though, back in action at Elland Road on Saturday when they take on Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds.

Begovic still ‘angry’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asmir Begovic has been speaking about Patrick Bamford - who missed a penalty on Wednesday night - following a controversial incident during Leeds’ recent win over QPR. Bamford dived and got Begovic sent off, although the red card was later appealed successfully.

Begovic worked as a pundit for Sky Sports on Wednesday night, and he admitted he is still ‘angry’ about Bamford’s antics. “He apologised,” said the QPR keeper. “We’ve known each other from the past and we put it right after the game. But I’m still angry.” Bamford dodged retrospective action from the FA that could have seen him suspended for two games for his dive.

Leeds crticised over lack of service

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie criticised Leeds for their lack of service to Georginio Rutter on Wednesday night. The Whites failed to create clear-cut chances, with just three of their 16 attempts on target.

“It’s not good enough. He’s not been getting good enough supply,” said Hendrie. “He’s a main threat for Leeds going forward but he hasn’t had enough of the ball. He’s had to drop into spaces where you don’t want him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad