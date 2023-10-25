Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Whites were beaten 1-0 in the Potteries on Wednesday night. Here are the YEP's player ratings.

Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as one 8 given and five get 4/10 - gallery

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances this evening.
By Graham Smyth
Published 25th Oct 2023, 22:24 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 22:31 BST

Leeds United were beaten for only the second time in eleven games on Wednesday night as a Pascal Struijk own goal condemned the Whites to a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City. Second half substitute Patrick Bamford had missed a penalty just minutes before the Potters struck the game's only goal as the 30-year-old remains in search of his first goal of the season.

United struggled to find their rhythm at the Bet365 Stadium and were consequently punished after Daniel Farke made changes to his starting XI, swapping Saturday’s match-winner Crysencio Summerville for Jaidon Anthony and bringing summer signing Ilia Gruev in for Glen Kamara. Willy Gnonto also returned to the line-up in place of Dan James.

Here are the YEP’s player ratings from tonight’s fixture.

A poor kick or two aside he made some big first half stops to keep Leeds in it. 7/10

1. Illan Meslier

A poor kick or two aside he made some big first half stops to keep Leeds in it. 7/10 Photo: Nathan Stirk

A pretty torrid first half defensively. Didn't come under the same pressure in the second half and tried to get forward but to little effect. 4/10

2. Archie Gray

A pretty torrid first half defensively. Didn't come under the same pressure in the second half and tried to get forward but to little effect. 4/10 Photo: Nigel French

Largely solid. Looked frustrated with the forward options ahead of him when he had the ball. 6/10

3. Joe Rodon

Largely solid. Looked frustrated with the forward options ahead of him when he had the ball. 6/10 Photo: Nigel French

Another who had a steady showing. Looked gutted with the goal but couldn't get out of the way. Needed to take charge of the penalty and give it to a confident player. 6/10

4. Pascal Struijk

Another who had a steady showing. Looked gutted with the goal but couldn't get out of the way. Needed to take charge of the penalty and give it to a confident player. 6/10 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Uncharacteristic errors and giveaways. A couple of nice touches going forward but nothing like his best. 4/10

5. Sam Byram

Uncharacteristic errors and giveaways. A couple of nice touches going forward but nothing like his best. 4/10 Photo: Nigel French

Not up to his usual standards. Guilty of being wasteful in possession in the first half. A bit better in the second. 5/10

6. Ethan Ampadu

Not up to his usual standards. Guilty of being wasteful in possession in the first half. A bit better in the second. 5/10 Photo: Nigel French

