Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Stoke City as one 8 given and five get 4/10 - gallery

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances this evening.
Leeds United were beaten for only the second time in eleven games on Wednesday night as a Pascal Struijk own goal condemned the Whites to a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City. Second half substitute Patrick Bamford had missed a penalty just minutes before the Potters struck the game's only goal as the 30-year-old remains in search of his first goal of the season.
United struggled to find their rhythm at the Bet365 Stadium and were consequently punished after Daniel Farke made changes to his starting XI, swapping Saturday’s match-winner Crysencio Summerville for Jaidon Anthony and bringing summer signing Ilia Gruev in for Glen Kamara. Willy Gnonto also returned to the line-up in place of Dan James.
Here are the YEP’s player ratings from tonight’s fixture.
1. Illan Meslier
A poor kick or two aside he made some big first half stops to keep Leeds in it. 7/10 Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Archie Gray
A pretty torrid first half defensively. Didn't come under the same pressure in the second half and tried to get forward but to little effect. 4/10 Photo: Nigel French
3. Joe Rodon
Largely solid. Looked frustrated with the forward options ahead of him when he had the ball. 6/10 Photo: Nigel French
4. Pascal Struijk
Another who had a steady showing. Looked gutted with the goal but couldn't get out of the way. Needed to take charge of the penalty and give it to a confident player. 6/10 Photo: Nathan Stirk
5. Sam Byram
Uncharacteristic errors and giveaways. A couple of nice touches going forward but nothing like his best. 4/10 Photo: Nigel French
6. Ethan Ampadu
Not up to his usual standards. Guilty of being wasteful in possession in the first half. A bit better in the second. 5/10 Photo: Nigel French