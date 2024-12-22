Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Ampadu made his full Leeds return in Saturday’s win against Oxford.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a Christmas message to Leeds United’s fans after his full return and saluted a double boost.

Ampadu was expected to be out until the new year after suffering knee ligament damage in September’s 3-0 victory at home to Coventry City but the midfielder has returned sooner than expected.

Having bagged late minutes from the bench in this month’s clashes against Middlesbrough and Preston North End, Ampadu was handed his first start since September when replacing the injured Pascal Struijk in Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United.

Dropping back into defence to partner Joe Rodon, Ampadu helped Leeds to another clean sheet and also a 4-0 victory - both of which the captain saluted in a post on social media.

For Leeds and Ampadu, attention will now quickly return to Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke City, but the skipper has issued an early Festive message to his team’s fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ampadu wrote: “Plus three. Clean sheet. Hope you all have a great Christmas, enjoy all those Yorkshire puddings.”