Leeds United team news is in for Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Oxford United.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to his Leeds United team for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Oxford United for which a star makes a full return from injury.

Defensive pair Pascal Struijk and Max Wober were both described as major doubts for today’s contest following issues on the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Struijk was suffering from a tight hamstring whilst Wober suffered another knee setback in training having made the bench at Preston despite also being a doubt for that contest due to knee swelling.

Struijk has recovered to be part of the matchday squad but only takes his place on the bench as club captain Ethan Ampadu makes a full return from injury for his first start since September.

Ampadu suffered knee ligament damage in September’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City and was expected to be out until the new year despite not needing surgery, unlike midfield teammate Ilia Gruev who remains out.

Ampadu, though, has returned quicker than expected, the skipper making the bench for this month’s hosting of Derby County before bagging late minutes in the subsequent contests against Middlesbrough and Preston.

Farke had already issued a warning about how long it would take Ampadu to return to his best and peak condition but the skipper takes his place in the XI to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back as Struijk drops to the bench.

Farke has made two changes to his side, the Whites boss also benching winger Willy Gnonto as Manor Solomon comes into the side.

Junior Firpo and Gruev remain out injured.

Leeds United v Oxford United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Struijk, Chambers, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph