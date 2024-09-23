'My thing' - Largie Ramazani makes exciting Leeds United attacking vow with 'great' teammate praise

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New Whites winger Largie Ramazani has made an exciting Leeds United attacking vow accompanied with ‘great’ teammate praise.

Summer signing Ramazani was handed his full Leeds debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Cardiff City in which he fired home his first goal for the Whites with just 30 minutes on the clock. The 23-year-old Belgian was played through by a Mateo Joseph flick-on and quickly raced away to advance on Bluebirds keeper Jak Alnwick before producing a neat finish inside the left hand post.

His strike laid the platform for a 2-0 victory, after which Ramazani provided an exciting insight into his individual Whites intent which the Belgian says will be helped by the quality of his teammates. Speaking post match to LUTV, Ramazani was asked about being comfortable on the ball and taking on full backs.

"100 per cent,” he declared. “I am confident in my ability and obviously with the boys we have got great players. It just gives me confidence and with that I am just going to do my thing."

Related topics:Cardiff City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.