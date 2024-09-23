'My thing' - Largie Ramazani makes exciting Leeds United attacking vow with 'great' teammate praise
Summer signing Ramazani was handed his full Leeds debut in Saturday’s Championship clash at Cardiff City in which he fired home his first goal for the Whites with just 30 minutes on the clock. The 23-year-old Belgian was played through by a Mateo Joseph flick-on and quickly raced away to advance on Bluebirds keeper Jak Alnwick before producing a neat finish inside the left hand post.
His strike laid the platform for a 2-0 victory, after which Ramazani provided an exciting insight into his individual Whites intent which the Belgian says will be helped by the quality of his teammates. Speaking post match to LUTV, Ramazani was asked about being comfortable on the ball and taking on full backs.
"100 per cent,” he declared. “I am confident in my ability and obviously with the boys we have got great players. It just gives me confidence and with that I am just going to do my thing."
