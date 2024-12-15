The January transfer window is just over two weeks away and Leeds United will undoubtedly have an eye on possible reinforcements. Daniel Farke expects a quiet month in West Yorkshire but that is not to say the club won’t act if the right opportunity comes along.

Leeds were known to be in for a No.10 over the summer and might be minded to revisit that interest, while there have been recent links at full-back. One or two good signings could prove the difference come May and an aggressive month could put Farke’s side beyond reach through the second half of the campaign.

With all that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up should those rumours prove true. Take a look below...

GK: Illan Meslier Undoubtedly Leeds' first-choice, despite some recent errors, and has the trust of Farke. Expected to stay that way for the foreseeable. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

RB: Jayden Bogle Endured a shaky start to life at Leeds following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but really coming into his own going forward. A great outlet down the right and shoring up defensively.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds made the Welshman's loan move permanent for £10m over the summer and he's been virtually ever-present since. Farke is a little light on cover in that area but strong when it comes to his starting line-up. | Getty Images

CB: Pascal Struijk Has been an excellent leader in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and as dependable as ever defensively. Forming a really strong partnership with Rodon. | Getty Images

LB: Daniel Svensson Leeds have been linked with the versatile Swede in recent weeks, with a move away from Nordsjaelland expected if his current trajectory continues. The 22-year-old is a regular in the Danish top-flight, has European experience and won a first international call-up earlier this year. | AFP via Getty Images