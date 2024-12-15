£20m Man City star and defensive addition - Leeds United's dream starting-XI if January transfer rumours are true

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:58 BST

Leeds United could look for reinforcements next month in a bid to strengthen their Championship promotion push.

The January transfer window is just over two weeks away and Leeds United will undoubtedly have an eye on possible reinforcements. Daniel Farke expects a quiet month in West Yorkshire but that is not to say the club won’t act if the right opportunity comes along.

Leeds were known to be in for a No.10 over the summer and might be minded to revisit that interest, while there have been recent links at full-back. One or two good signings could prove the difference come May and an aggressive month could put Farke’s side beyond reach through the second half of the campaign.

With all that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up should those rumours prove true. Take a look below...

Undoubtedly Leeds' first-choice, despite some recent errors, and has the trust of Farke. Expected to stay that way for the foreseeable.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Undoubtedly Leeds' first-choice, despite some recent errors, and has the trust of Farke. Expected to stay that way for the foreseeable. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Endured a shaky start to life at Leeds following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but really coming into his own going forward. A great outlet down the right and shoring up defensively.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Endured a shaky start to life at Leeds following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but really coming into his own going forward. A great outlet down the right and shoring up defensively. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Leeds made the Welshman's loan move permanent for £10m over the summer and he's been virtually ever-present since. Farke is a little light on cover in that area but strong when it comes to his starting line-up.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Leeds made the Welshman's loan move permanent for £10m over the summer and he's been virtually ever-present since. Farke is a little light on cover in that area but strong when it comes to his starting line-up. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has been an excellent leader in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and as dependable as ever defensively. Forming a really strong partnership with Rodon.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Has been an excellent leader in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and as dependable as ever defensively. Forming a really strong partnership with Rodon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Leeds have been linked with the versatile Swede in recent weeks, with a move away from Nordsjaelland expected if his current trajectory continues. The 22-year-old is a regular in the Danish top-flight, has European experience and won a first international call-up earlier this year.

5. LB: Daniel Svensson

Leeds have been linked with the versatile Swede in recent weeks, with a move away from Nordsjaelland expected if his current trajectory continues. The 22-year-old is a regular in the Danish top-flight, has European experience and won a first international call-up earlier this year. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has missed a large part of the campaign so far with a knee injury but returned at home to Middlesbrough in midweek. Will be a massive boost once he's starting regularly again.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Has missed a large part of the campaign so far with a knee injury but returned at home to Middlesbrough in midweek. Will be a massive boost once he's starting regularly again. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Man CityTransfer rumours
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice