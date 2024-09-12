Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Saturday’s visit of Burnley to Elland Road closes in.

Leeds United are less than 48 hours away from a return to action with Burnley the visitors to Elland Road this weekend. Daniel Farke’s side won their last two games before the international break and sit fourth, with Saturday’s testing clash an opportunity to extend their unbeaten run.

Farke confirmed on Thursday that he will be without Dan James this weekend, while question marks remain over defender Max Wober and Patrick Bamford isn’t fit enough for 90 minutes despite returning to training this week. With all that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Firpo contract reports

Speculation regarding Junior Firpo’s future will intensify over the course of this season but reports suggest the defender is open to extending his stay in West Yorkshire. TEAMtalk claim Firpo would be willing to agree fresh terms with the club but has an ideal move in mind, should he end up a free agent next summer.

Firpo is into the final 12 months of his contract at Leeds and, along with Sam Byram, is one of two first-team players needing a decision on their future imminently. The 28-year-old enjoyed his best campaign at Elland Road last season and looks set for another influential year, having already registered an excellent assist for Joel Piroe.

Developments regarding Firpo’s future will inevitably intensify as his contract runs down, until the point at which a new deal is penned, but the report suggests an extension of the left-back’s stay in Ls11 is feasible. Should he be released, however, then a return to Spain would be the most likely move.

Bamford claim rebuffed

Troy Deeney has laughed off a rather unusual suggestion that Patrick Bamford could replace Harry Kane as England’s leading man. The Leeds striker’s name was one of several floated on talkSPORT as pundits looked ahead to life without the former Tottenham man.

“I think he has forgotten five years have passed since those guys were being spoken about,” Deeney told talkSPORT after hearing Bamford’s name mentioned. “All very good players and all doing their thing. But to move England on from where they already are.

“I don’t think those guys are top of the list moving forward. If we were struggling, then give them a call, but not right now. I would be more inclined to give Ivan Toney a call. Pat Bamford, a lovely kid, but he can’t stay fit.”