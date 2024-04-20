Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United must get back to winning ways at Middlesbrough on Monday evening if they are to secure automatic promotion from the Championship. Daniel Farke’s side have won just one of their last five matches and been unable to capitalise on dropped points elsewhere, leaving them needing to gain ground on Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds have just three games left to climb into the top two, the first of which comes at Middlesbrough on Monday evening. The Whites will be finalising their preparations this weekend and in the meantime, The YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Triple exit tipped

Leeds could be set to lose three key players if they fail to achieve promotion this season. Football Insider reports that Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray could all be sold amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Gnonto was the subject of a £30milion bid from Everton last summer and tried to force a move away from Leeds before withdrawing a transfer request and knuckling down. The Italian has been outshone by Summerville and Gray this year, with both on the radar of clubs in the Champions League.

Leeds remain confident they can keep everyone if they do go up but another campaign in the Championship could force sales. Gray and Summerville are both thought to be worth at least £40m.

Promotion warning

Don Goodman believes Leeds must put together a perfect end to the season if they are to catch Leicester, following their rather fortunate 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday. Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy were on target for the Foxes but they saw their visitors waste an incredible number of chances before Jed Wallace’s consolation.

The result leaves Enzo Maresca’s side top of the table and four points clear of Leeds with three games remaining, with Goodman highlighting the difficulty Farke’s men now face. He said: "Leeds United cannot put a foot wrong now if they want to catch Leicester City."