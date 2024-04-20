Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has hailed the impact of Leeds United arrival Luke Ayling and tackled a question about the right-back’s longer term future.

Promotion-winning Whites hero Ayling departed Leeds in the January transfer window to join Boro on loan for the rest of the season, effectively ending his sparkling long association with the Whites due to being out of contract in the summer.

Ayling has since excelled for Carrick’s Riversiders who host Leeds on Monday evening in a huge fixture in the Championship promotion race. Ayling will not be involved due to the terms of his loan deal but Carrick has saluted the 32-year-old’s impact but declared it “impossible” to answer if Ayling will stay with Boro longer term.

“He's done terrific,” said Carrick at Friday’s pre-match press conference. “He hadn't played an awful lot of football before he arrived and you could see him improve game by game, finding his rhythm.

"We know what he is capable of doing and he's done ever so well, settled in well, great personality, good character around the squad and he's had a big impact on us."

Asked if Ayling would be one who would be with Boro next season, Carrick reasoned: "I can't sit here now and give you a definite answer. It's impossible for me to do that.

"But for sure we are working on a number of things and I'll be fair to the individuals as players as well, the other ones, some of the other boys as well that it's not just an easy yes or no from me now.