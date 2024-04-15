Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United missed the chance to reclaim a spot in the automatic promotion places after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. A first home defeat of the season came courtesy of Sammie Szmodics’ 82nd-minute effort but points dropped for Leicester City and Ipswich Town means it is still all to play for in the final weeks of the season.

With Leeds’ next game at Middlesbrough pushed back to next Monday evening, Daniel Farke’s side have a full week without match action to prepare for the final three games of the season. And in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Roca loan clause

Real Betis are not expected to make Marc Roca’s loan permanent this summer but hope to keep the midfielder for another year. Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo reports that failure for Leeds to get promoted would see Roca able to continue his spell in Spain.

Chances of Betis activating a €12million (£10.2m) release clause have been ‘almost 100% ruled out’ by the club, particularly if they fail to qualify for the Europa League next season. But the La Liga side are said to be keeping a keen eye on Leeds’ promotion push in the hope of failure.

Roca was one of several players to force an exit from Elland Road after relegation and it seems the clause would remain active if Leeds stay in the Championship. It remains to be seen whether it is the same for others such as Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen.

Summerville interest

Crysencio Summerville continues to attract interest from Europe’s top clubs with the winger thought to be on Bayer Leverkusen’s radar. German journalist Christian Falk reports that Summerville is a ‘candidate’ to join the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions.

Summerville was rewarded for an incredible season at Leeds with the Championship’s Player of the Season Award on Sunday evening, having also been named in the Team of the Season. Several top European clubs have been linked with the 22-year-old and Leverkusen are the latest to throw their hat in the ring.