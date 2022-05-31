£10m defender with Jesse Marsch history on Leeds United transfer radar as summer activity ramps up

Leeds United are one of several clubs casting an eye towards the Red Bull sphere of influence this summer as they conduct their transfer business.

Already the Whites have secured the £25 million addition of Brenden Aaronson from FC Red Bull Salzburg, and next off the production line at the Austrian club could well be Danish full-back Rasmus Kristensen.

WANTED: Rasmus Kristensen is expected to leave FC Red Bull Salzburg this summer (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has been named as a player of interest by The Athletic and the YEP understands the Leeds United board are confident of moving forward with negotiations for the Denmark right-back.

Kristensen has spent three seasons in Austria, working with current Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch in two of those campaigns.

A big-bodied, aggressive but athletic defender, Kristensen is thought to be available for less than the price United eventually paid for 21-year-old Aaronson with Salzburg resigned to Kristensen's exit since January.

Stuart Dallas' season-ending injury, coupled with Luke Ayling's potential four-month lay-off means Leeds are keen to supplement the full-back area this summer, despite the likes of Cody Drameh returning from a promising loan spell in the Championship and the versatility of Jamie Shackleton.

Reportedly quoted at £10 million, Kristensen's addition would take Leeds' summer spending to £35 million even before the transfer window opens early next month.