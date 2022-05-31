How Sadio Mane's Liverpool future could impact Leeds United this summer transfer window

Leeds United supporters' greatest fear this summer will be losing Raphinha and struggling to replace the Brazilian international's influence at Elland Road.

The Whites are braced for concrete interest and bids from several clubs, with LaLiga giants Barcelona supposedly at the front of the queue for the 25-year-old's signature.

PARADE: Sadio Mane atop Liverpool's end-of-season open top bus tour of the city (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

That is, if funds can be raised by the Catalan club to prise Raphinha out of his Leeds contract which runs for another two seasons.

As United stayed up on the final day, the board are poised to be a little sterner in negotiations, knowing they are capable of commanding a significantly higher transfer fee as a Premier League outfit.

However, even if Barcelona cannot afford the World Cup hopeful, it is entirely possible another elite side will move for Raphinha in the next few months.

The right-sided attacker has been a revelation since arriving on Premier League shores and instrumental in helping Leeds avoid the drop this season.

As is often the case with well-endowed super-clubs, they are able to poach star players from lesser sides, offering better terms and the prospect of competing for honours.

Many Leeds supporters have resigned themselves to losing the Brazilian this summer, but for now his destination remains unknown.

Defeated Champions League finalists Liverpool could be on the lookout for a new attacker this summer, after news broke that Senegalese forward Sadio Mane is seeking a new challenge.

The 30-year-old is reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich and a transfer could be rubber-stamped if Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp can identify a replacement.

The Reds already boast Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and January addition Luis Diaz in attack, but a tilt at Manchester City's Premier League crown next season will require additional reinforcements.

Liverpool have been credited with a passing interest in Raphinha previously, but may now pursue more aggressively Leeds' attacking talisman.